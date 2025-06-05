MPEDA Hosts Seafood Skill Olympiad In Vizag

Visakhapatnam: The Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) hosted the first-ever Inter-State Skill Olympiad on Seafood Value Addition at NIFPHATT in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, as part of its commitment to India's ‘Viksit Bharat 2047’ vision.

MPEDA Secretary Anilkumar P. inaugurated the event, highlighting the importance of skill development in advancing India’s seafood sector. JD of MPEDA Vijayawada Vijaykumar Yaragal, JD of Fisheries Vizag Dr P. Laxmana Rao, and industry experts also addressed the gathering.

Twenty professionals showcased 10 innovative seafood products using shrimp, squid, and tilapia. A four-member jury evaluated the entries and selected five winners: Tarun Kishore Behera, Atanu Choudhary, Sandhya Rani Palaparthi, Probing Chandra Gosh, and D. Anitha. They received certificates, mementoes, and cash prizes.

Industry representatives praised the initiative for promoting value-added seafood production and skill enhancement. The event concluded with a tasting session.