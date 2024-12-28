 Top
MPDO Attack: Police Register Case Against 13, YSRC Leader Named as Prime Accused

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
28 Dec 2024 5:02 PM IST
Pawan visited RIMS Hospital where the injured MPDO is undergoing treatment.

Annamayya: The police have registered a case against 13 individuals in connection with the attack on Galiveedu Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) Jawahar Babu on Saturday. YSRC leader Sudharshan Reddy has been named as the primary accused in the case.

Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan condemned the attack assuring that such violent acts would be dealt with stringently by the government. On Saturday Pawan visited RIMS Hospital where the injured MPDO is undergoing treatment.
He instructed officials to ensure that the officer receives advanced medical care and directed the Commissioner of Panchayati Raj and Rural Development to submit a detailed report on the incident.
