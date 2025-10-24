MP Vemireddy Extends Rs 7 Lakh Aid To Victims’ Families In Separate Tragedies

NELLORE: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy announced ₹7 lakh in financial assistance to families affected by two recent tragedies, the Kurnool bus accident and the Darakanipadu murder case, while assuring that the government stands firmly with the victims’ families.

On Friday, Reddy, along with Udayagiri MLA Kakarl Suresh, visited Golla Ramesh’s family from Gollavaripalle village, Vinjamur mandal, who lost four members in the Kurnool bus mishap. Calling the tragedy “heart-wrenching,” he consoled the bereaved father Mala Kondayya, announcing ₹5 lakh assistance from his side and ₹3 lakh on behalf of MLA Suresh. He urged bus operators to ensure safety compliance and pledged strict action against negligence.

Earlier, the MP, accompanied by Kandukur MLA Inturi Nageswara Rao, visited Tirumalasetti Bhargav, injured in the Darakanipadu murder incident in Gudluru mandal, and provided `2 lakh financial aid.