MP Uday Srinivas Assures Aid to Complete Girls’ Hostel in Kakinada’s RMC

Kakinada: Kakinada Lok Sabha Member T Uday Srinivas assured that he would make efforts to secure financial assistance for completing the girls’ hostel at Rangaraya Medical College (RMC).

He visited the hostel site along with RMC principal A Vishnu Vardhan and Rangaraya Medical College Old Students Association (RAMCOSA) representatives Dr Anand and Dr V Ravi, where they inspected both the under-construction hostel buildings and the existing dilapidated structures.

Uday Srinivas said that the previous YSRC government had failed to release funds required for the project’s completion. He interacted with the hostel’s girl students and promised to provide better facilities for them.

Officials informed that an estimated `35 crore is needed to complete the construction of G+3 girls’ and boys’ hostel buildings.