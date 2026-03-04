MP Suggests TTD Support for Reconstruction of Historic Mahalakshmi Temple

Nellore: Nellore member of Parliament Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy on Wednesday suggested that assistance from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) could be sought for the reconstruction of the historic Sri Mahalakshmi Ammavari Temple at Nawabpet in Nellore city.

The MP visited the temple and offered prayers to Sri Mahalakshmi Ammavaru, worshipped by members of the Arya Vysya community. Interacting with temple committee members, he reviewed the progress of the reconstruction works and appreciated the efforts being made with the support of devotees.

Speaking on the occasion, Prabhakar Reddy said the temple, which has a history of over 100 years, is being rebuilt with the collective support of devotees. He noted that reconstruction works began in April 2024 and are progressing steadily.

He said that if the temple’s reconstruction efforts are brought to the attention of TTD, the organisation may extend suitable assistance for completing the project. He expressed hope that with the blessings of Goddess Mahalakshmi the works would be completed soon and the temple would be made available for devotees at the earliest.

Earlier, the MP also visited the Sai Baba Temple at Usman Sahebpet where he participated in special prayers.

Former NUDA chairman Mukkala Dwarakanath, temple committee president Sudarshan, TD leaders and members of the Arya Vysya community and other devotees were present.



