MP Seeks Restoration Of NCC Unit At TRR College; Rajnath Assures Review

NELLORE: Nellore MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy has urged Union defence minister Rajnath Singh to restore the National Cadet Corps (NCC) unit at TRR Government Degree College in Kandukur.

During a meeting at the minister’s office in New Delhi on Wednesday, the MP submitted a formal representation seeking revival of the unit, which was withdrawn in 2023. He felicitated the minister on the occasion.

The issue came to the MP’s notice during his visit to the college on January 31, 2026, for the inauguration of the Miyawaki Forest Project. The principal and faculty members requested him to take up the matter with the Centre, stating that the absence of the NCC unit had deprived students of valuable training and career opportunities.

The NCC unit, established in 1964, had functioned for several decades, with many cadets later joining the armed forces and police services. It was discontinued due to administrative lapses and the absence of a permanent Associate NCC Officer.

In his representation, Vemireddy said restoration of the unit would enhance discipline, leadership skills and career prospects among students. He also pointed out that with an Associate NCC Officer now available and Kandukur’s coastal proximity, there is scope to introduce naval training opportunities for local youth.

Rajnath Singh responded positively and assured that appropriate steps would be taken to examine the request for restoration of the NCC unit.