MP Seeks Clarity on Progress of PM Vishwakarma

Nellore:Mastan Rao Yadav of Telugu Desam raised questions in the Rajya Sabha on Monday about the implementation of the PM Vishwakarma scheme and irrigation development in drought-prone regions, particularly Andhra Pradesh.

Replying to the question, Union minister of state for MSME Shobha Karandlaje said the PM Vishwakarma scheme is a central sector programme and funds are not allocated state-wise. She said the centre had spent `745.91 crore in 2023–24, `3,993.10 crore in 2024–25, and `2,613.22 crore in 2025–26 (till March 5) under the scheme across the country.

The scheme provides financial support, skill training, and modern tools to traditional artisans, including carpenters, boat makers, fishing net makers, goldsmiths, tailors, and basket makers. Training programmes are being conducted across Andhra Pradesh, including in the Sri Potti Sriramulu Nellore district, she said.

According to the minister, 77,190 applications were received from Nellore district under the scheme, of which 12,730 artisans have been successfully registered. The registration process is being carried out through Common Service Centres with a three-stage verification system.

Raising another issue, Mastan Rao sought details on irrigation development in drought-prone areas. Union Jal Shakti minister C. R. Patil said the centre is implementing the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana to expand irrigation coverage and improve water-use efficiency.

He stated that the country has identified 99 major and medium irrigation projects, seven of which benefit drought-prone regions in Andhra Pradesh. However, no new projects from the state were included under PMKSY-AIBP or Har Khet Ko Pani in the last three years.

Mastan Rao urged the Centre to prioritise restoration of traditional irrigation tanks and water bodies in Rayalaseema and coastal Andhra. He also sought inclusion of Andhra Pradesh in the next phase of the Atal Bhujal Yojana to address declining groundwater levels.