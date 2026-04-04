MP Reviews Kendriya Vidyalaya Works, Holds Praja Darbar

Vijayawada: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Saturday reviewed progress on the proposed Kendriya Vidyalaya campus in Nandigama and oversaw a Praja Darbar programme in Vijayawada to address public grievances.

During his visit to Nandigama, the MP, along with MLA Tangirala Sowmya, inspected the temporary premises and the site at Raghavapuram identified for the permanent campus. He reviewed facilities such as furniture and sanitation and enquired about student admissions.

Chinni said the Kendriya Vidyalaya would improve access to quality education in rural areas and assured that construction of permanent buildings would begin soon. He also appreciated efforts to arrange temporary facilities.

Later, a Praja Darbar was held at Chittinagar in Vijayawada West constituency. Chairman of the State Dudekula Finance Corporation K. Nagul Meera, along with officials and party leaders, received petitions from the public on civic and administrative issues.

Nagul Meera said the initiative aims at ensuring quick resolution of grievances and is being conducted regularly in the constituency.

Officials and public representatives participated in both programmes.