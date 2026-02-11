MP Pitches for National UEMZ Policy to Boost Exports

Nellore: Raising the issue during Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, MP Beeda Mastan Rao Yadav on Wednesday called for a national policy on Unified Export & Manufacturing Zones (UEMZ) to strengthen India’s manufacturing base and enhance export competitiveness, with special emphasis on Andhra Pradesh’s port-led industrial growth.

He observed that as India targets a $5 trillion economy and $1 trillion in exports by 2030, manufacturing must contribute 25 per cent to GDP. However, manufacturers, exporters, logistics hubs, SEZs and industrial parks currently operate under multiple regulatory systems, resulting in delays and higher costs. The MSME sector — contributing about 45 per cent to manufacturing output, 40 per cent to exports and generating over 11 crore jobs — is particularly affected, he said.

Pointing out that India’s logistics costs account for 13–14 per cent of GDP, compared to the global benchmark of 8–9 per cent, he noted that integrated manufacturing-export zones in East and Southeast Asia have reduced logistics costs by 20–30 per cent.

Referring to Andhra Pradesh’s 974-km coastline, six operational ports, upcoming greenfield ports, and national projects such as the Visakhapatnam–Chennai Industrial Corridor and the Chennai–Bengaluru Industrial Corridor, he said the state is ideally positioned for such reforms. Visakhapatnam, Krishnapatnam and Kakinada ports together handle over 200 million tonnes of cargo annually.

He urged the Centre to establish UEMZs around ports and industrial corridors to integrate manufacturing, warehousing, customs, skilling, research and MSME support under a single administrative framework.