MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu Calls India A “Factory Of Chess Grandmasters”

VIJAYAWADA: Dronacharya Awardee Koneru Ashok said that chess is not just a game for him—it is a school of life. The 62nd National Chess Championship was inaugurated on Sunday at Vignan University, Guntur district, under the Andhra Chess Association of the All-India Chess Federation, with support from the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports and the Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh.

Addressing the gathering, Koneru Ashok expressed pride in participating in the championship, stating that the discipline and focus learned from chess had enabled his success. He highlighted India’s emergence as a global power in chess, producing talents such as Viswanathan Anand, Harikrishna, Hampi, Haridasan, and Pragyanand, and acknowledged the sacrifices of coaches, teachers, and family members behind these achievements. Devarayalu described India as a “factory” producing chess grandmasters and welcomed the championship being held at Vignan University. He advised students that focus, disciplined thinking, and patience—qualities honed in chess—are essential for personal development. He encouraged participants to enjoy the game and gain as much knowledge, experience, and inspiration as possible.



