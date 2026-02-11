MP Lavu Seeks Sports Centre For Differently-Abled In Vizag

VIJAYAWADA: In a move to strengthen sports infrastructure for persons with disabilities, Narasaraopet MP and Telugu Desam Floor Leader Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu on Wednesday urged the Union government to establish a dedicated sports centre in Visakhapatnam.

The MP met Union minister for social justice and empowerment Dr Virendra Kumar in New Delhi and submitted a formal representation seeking financial assistance and necessary administrative approvals for the proposed facility.

The request comes in the backdrop of the Centre’s initiative to set up specialised sports centres for persons with disabilities across the country. Devarayalu informed the Union Minister that the Andhra Pradesh government has already identified 22.64 acres of government land at Bakkannapalem village in Visakhapatnam district for the project.

He stated that a joint site inspection was conducted by Central government officials in March 2025 and that the state government has completed all required documentation and procedural formalities.

The MP stressed that early sanction of funds and clearances would help expedite the project. Once operational, the centre is expected to provide advanced training facilities for differently-abled athletes across Andhra Pradesh, enabling them to compete at national and international levels.

Describing the proposal as a step towards inclusive sports development, Devarayalu expressed hope that the Union Ministry would fast-track approvals.