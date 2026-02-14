Lok Sabha: YSRCP MP Gurumurthy Seeks Immunotherapy For Cancer Care

Nellore: Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumurthy on Friday raised in the Lok Sabha the issue of immunotherapy—either alone or in combination with other drugs—being preferred over chemotherapy for lung cancer patients.

Seeking clarity on government-approved protocols, the MP asked the Union Health Ministry on expanding access to advanced cancer care.

In his written reply, union minister of state for Health Prataprao Jadhav informed the House that the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has framed evidence-based national guidelines for lung cancer treatment and palliative care. The guidelines comprise 15 key recommendations aimed at standardising diagnosis, treatment and supportive care across the country.

The Union minister said immunotherapy services are being provided at select tertiary-level government hospitals equipped with necessary infrastructure, trained specialists and approved drugs. Clear protocols for patient eligibility, treatment administration and monitoring of side effects have been incorporated in the national guidelines.

Emphasising the growing cancer burden, MP Gurumurthy urged the government to further expand immunotherapy services in public hospitals to ensure wider and affordable access for patients nationwide.