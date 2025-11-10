MP Gurumurthy Condemns Brutal Attack On Tribal Youth

Nellore: Tirupati MP Maddila Gurumurthy expressed strong outrage over the brutal physical assault on Badanapuri Gopal, a young man from the Yerukala community in Venkatachelam mandal of Sarvepalli constituency.

The MP said that according to the complaint filed with the National ST Commission, a group of men forcibly entered Gopal’s house and attacked him, inflicting serious injuries on his neck and left thigh with a knife in an apparent attempt to slit his throat.

He noted that the attack was motivated by caste discrimination, highlighting the growing frequency of such incidents in recent times.

Calling the assault “inhuman and barbaric”, Gurumurthy said it was not just an attack on one person but an assault on the rights and dignity of the tribal community. “Will they slit throats for asking questions? Such caste-based violence is utterly condemnable,” he stated with deep anguish.

The MP urged the National ST Commission to investigate the case under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, provide immediate protection and compensation to the victim’s family, and ensure strict punishment for the culprits. He also called on the police to conduct a transparent and impartial investigation into the incident.