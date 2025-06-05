MP Flags Off Anantapur–Bengaluru Train; Urges For Vande Bharat Via Anantapur

ANANTAPUR: Anantapur MP Ambika Lakshminarayana flagged off the Anantapur–Bengaluru train at Anantapur railway station on Wednesday.

The ceremony saw the participation of collector Dr Vinod Kumar, Raptadu MLA Paritala Sunitha, Guntakal divisional railway manager (DRM) Chandrashekhar Gupta, AHUDA chairman T.C. Varun, and other dignitaries.

To mark the occasion, the MP, MLAs, and railway officials travelled from Anantapur to Prasannayanapalli railway station.

Speaking at the event, MP Ambika Lakshminarayana said the new train service between Anantapur and KSR Bengaluru was a golden opportunity for the region. He noted that employees, businessmen, patients, and students from Anantapur and Sri Sathya Sai districts could now travel to Bengaluru for just ₹50.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, and Minister V. Somanna for their cooperation in launching the new service.

Previously, the train operated from Puttaparthi in Sri Sathya Sai district to Bengaluru under the jurisdiction of the Western Railway. The MP said, “After a series of efforts with Railway Minister Somanna, he spoke to officials and got the Anantapur–Bengaluru train cleared.”

The service, which earlier had eight coaches, will now run with 12 coaches.

The MP said that the city’s people were delighted with the development, which coincided with the completion of one year of NDA governance. He affirmed that the government was committed to people’s welfare and regional development.

Lakshminarayana stated that the Centre had sanctioned ₹500 crore for the Guntakal railway division and ₹50 crore for developmental works at Anantapur railway station. Further improvements were being planned for Dharmavaram, Tadipatri, Guntakal, and Hindupur stations.

He urged the Guntakal DRM to install a watering facility at Anantapur station and requested that a Vande Bharat Express be introduced from Vijayawada to Bengaluru via Anantapur.

He also suggested, making the Yesvantpur–Machilipatnam Express a daily service, providing a halt at Anantapur for the Yesvantpur–Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express, introducing a stop for the Dharmavaram–Machilipatnam Express at Royal Lake in Yadiki mandal and halting of the Yesvantpur–Latur Road Express at Anantapur