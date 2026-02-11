MP Flags Drone Tech In Shrimp Farming, Navodaya Schools In RS

NELLORE: Rajya Sabha member Beeda Mastan Rao Yadav on Wednesday raised two key issues relating to Andhra Pradesh in Parliament — the use of drone technology in shrimp farming and the status of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (JNVs) in the state.

Seeking details on the adoption of drone technology in aquaculture, particularly shrimp farming, the MP asked about pilot projects and their benefits to Andhra Pradesh, one of the country’s leading shrimp-producing states.

Replying to the query, Union minister for fisheries, animal husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh (Lalan Singh) informed the House that under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY), a fish transport drone capable of carrying a 70-kg payload has been developed and has successfully completed field trials. An amount of ₹1.16 crore was sanctioned for the project.

The minister said drones are being promoted for fish and shrimp transport, farm monitoring, disease surveillance and feed spraying. Financial assistance is also being extended under PMMSY to start-ups, state governments and Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs) for adopting emerging technologies. A technical committee has been constituted to frame Standard Operating Procedures covering safety, insurance and environmental norms. Drone-based environmental and disease monitoring has also been proposed in shrimp farming clusters, including in Andhra Pradesh.

In a separate question, Beeda Mastan Rao sought details on Navodaya Vidyalayas in Andhra Pradesh. Minister of state for education Jayant Chaudhary stated that 15 JNVs are currently operational in the state.

As of December 31, 2025, districts such as Kurnool (544 students), Annamayya (524), Krishna (513) and SPSR Nellore (506) recorded substantial enrolment. The student–teacher ratio ranges between 17:1 and 19:1, with the CBSE curriculum, digital learning initiatives, Atal Tinkering Labs, PM SHRI initiatives and skill education programmes supporting holistic development.