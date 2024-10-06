MP demands MSP for cocoa farmers

Kakinada: Eluru Lok Sabha member Putta Mahesh Kumar called on the state government to announce a Minimum Support Price (MSP) for cocoa crops, similar to that for oil-palm farmers. During a visit to the Oil-Palm Research Centre at Lakshmipuram village, he emphasized the potential for chocolate companies if cocoa farming is encouraged. Kumar also urged the government to support lemon crops cultivated extensively in the Godavari Districts. He expressed disappointment that research results from the center have not been communicated to farmers or the central government, despite meeting with the Union Agriculture Minister, who confirmed no proposals were received.

