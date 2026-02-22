MP Calls For Full Shift To Natural Farming

VIJAYAWADA: Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath on Sunday called for a complete shift to natural farming in NTR district, stating that organic cultivation is the only sustainable option for environmental protection, assured farmer incomes and public health.

Addressing the second day of the NTR district Organic Rythu Utsav-2026 at the Indira Gandhi Municipal Corporation Stadium, the MP said the Kesineni Foundation would conduct three-day workshops in every mandal over 225 days to promote natural farming practices with expert support. He said women’s self-help groups had been trained in organic product value addition at NIRD, Hyderabad, and that terrace gardening was being encouraged in urban areas.

NTR district collector Dr G. Lakshmisha said a QR code-based traceability system had been introduced to help consumers track produce from seed to sale.

State Organic Products Certification Authority chairman Syavala Devadatt said certification would improve farmer incomes and enable access to global markets. Swachh Andhra Corporation chairman Kommareddy Pattabhiram said 107 waste processing centres were being set up to produce 1,500 metric tonnes of organic manure daily for supply to farmers through Markfed.

The festival featured stalls on bio-inputs, indigenous cattle products, regenerative agriculture and SHG organic produce, with experts guiding farmers on marketing and pricing.