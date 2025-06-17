Mothers Happy Over Thalliki Vandanam Scheme, But Many Miss The Bus

Kakinada:Mothers have expressed their happiness over the Thalliki Vandanam scheme and thanked the state government for crediting the amounts to their bank accounts at the right time of school-reopening itself.

The government credited different amounts depending on the number of children each beneficiary family has. Mothers said it has become easier for them to pay their first installment of fees at private schools. Students of government schools got school kits like books etc.



There, however, was some disappointment. Some of the mothers have not received the Talliki Vandanam amounts of a minimum of Rs 13,000 each so far.



Grama Sachiwalayam personnel immediately prepared a list of students/mothers who did not get the benefit and sent it to the DEOs.



In Eluru district, the list of non-recipients touched 1618. DEO Venkata Lakshmi said this was due to technical errors like the differences in aadhar numbers and school records. All such names are being re-verified and new lists sent to the GSWOs, she said.



The Konaseema DEO Saleem Basha said the department received a list of 75 students, out of which 20 names had technical issues like “there was an enrolment of 8 to 10 children for each mother.” Irregularities, if any, would be rectified. There were no aadhar numbers to the applications of three students. After verifications, fresh lists would be sent to the village secretariat offices through mandal education officers.

Some of the mothers did not receive the Talliki Vandanam scheme on the ground that their power bill exceeded 300 units. The mothers said that in recent months, they were receiving heavy power bills, two to three times more than the figures of the previous bills. This was after the installation of smart metres, they said.



They appealed to the state government to relax rules in eligibility criteria as a majority of them were “below the poverty line or middle class people.”



In Agency areas, if a family is having 10 acres of 'podu' land, they have been excluded from the scheme. The mothers there pointed out that there was no revenue from the podu lands in the agency area. Such rules should be relaxed, they pleaded.