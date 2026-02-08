Mother, Two Daughters Found Dead In Tirupati District

Nellore: A young woman allegedly died by suicide along with her two minor daughters at their residence in Krishna Nagar area of Puttur town in Tirupati district on Saturday.

The deceased woman, Padma, was married to Shivakumar of Paidipalli village in Puttur mandal. The couple, who had a love marriage eight years ago, were residing in Krishna Nagar. They had two daughters — Tejasri (7) and Lasya (5) — both studying in a private school in Puttur.

According to preliminary information, Shivakumar had earlier been working in a private job but was reportedly unemployed in recent months, leading to financial difficulties for the family. On Saturday, when Shivakumar was away from home, Padma allegedly took the extreme step.

The incident came to light when Shivakumar returned home and found his wife and children lying lifeless. He immediately informed Padma’s parents and alerted local residents, who in turn notified the police.

Police rushed to the spot and began an investigation. While financial distress is being considered as a possible reason, police said they are examining all angles to rule out any foul play.

Based on a complaint lodged by Padma’s father, Kannapureddy, a case was registered. A Clues Team was pressed into service to collect evidence from the scene.

The incident has cast a pall of gloom over Puttur, with residents struggling to come to terms with the death of a young mother and her two children.