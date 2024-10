Kakinada: Chittimani Padma,40, and her son Vishvesh,23, were electrocuted within hours of each other. According to the Samalkot police, Padma was electrocuted, but her family did not inform the police, instead treating her death as natural on Saturday. On Sunday, her son died after touching a clothesline connected to a live wire. The Samalkot police have registered a case.