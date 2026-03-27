Mother Sacrifices Self To Save Son In Horrific Bus Fire Near Markapur

Nellore: Underscoring boundless love, a 45-year-old woman lost her life while ensuring the safety of her son after a private travel bus caught fire following a collision with a tipper lorry near Rayavaram during the early hours of Thursday.

The tragedy occurred shortly after 6 a.m. when the private bus travelled past Markapur and rammed into a tipper lorry on a relatively deserted stretch of the road. Within moments of the impact, flames engulfed the bus from the front to rear, triggering panic and cries of help from passengers trapped inside.

Amid the chaos, Uppala Ramadevi, a resident of Mandadivaripalli in Kanigiri mandal traveling home from Jagityal with her son Manohar, realised the imminent danger. Amid the flames, she pushed her son out of the bus through the window to safety. However, she herself couldn’t escape. Trapped inside the bus, she succumbed in the flames.

The scene left survivors and onlookers shaken, particularly the son, who witnessed his mother’s final moments.

“This is the true example of a mother’s selfless love. She proved that a mother’s sacrifice is stronger than fire itself,” said a grieving villager from Mandadivaripalli.