Mother Kills Son Before Ending Her Life in Anantapur

The deceased have been identified as Amulya and her son Saharsha (5). The incident took place at the residence of Ramagiri Deputy Tahsildar Ravi Kumar.

According to police, Amulya, the wife of Ramagiri Deputy Tahsildar Ravi, allegedly slit the throat of her son, Saharsha, before she was later found dead in the same house under mysterious conditions. Police have registered a case and launched a detailed investigation.

Amulya, originally from Kurnool district, married Ravi from Tadimarri region around five years ago. The couple reportedly had frequent arguments in recent months, according to locals.

Police are probing whether Amulya died by suicide after killing her son or if there is another angle involved. Anantapur Town DSP Srinivasa Rao and a forensic clues team examined the scene.

Following a complaint filed by Amulya’s parents, a case has been registered. DSP Srinivasa Rao stated that the exact cause and sequence of events will be determined after a complete investigation.