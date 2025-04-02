Mother killed, daughter critically injured in brutal knife attack in Visakhapatnam

Amaravati: A horrific act of violence unfolded in Visakhapatnam’s Madhurawada police station limits, in the Swayamkrushi Nagar area, where a man launched a brutal knife attack on a woman and her daughter. The assault claimed the life of 43-year-old Lakshmi and left her daughter, Deepika, critically injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the attacker, identified as Naveen, forced his way into Deepika’s residence around 12.30 pm and carried out the assault before fleeing.

Deepika, a degree student, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have launched a full investigation, with initial reports suggesting the attack stemmed from unrequited love.



