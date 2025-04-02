 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Mother killed, daughter critically injured in brutal knife attack in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
2 April 2025 3:55 PM IST

Deepika, a degree student, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mother killed, daughter critically injured in brutal knife attack in Visakhapatnam
x
Representational image

Amaravati: A horrific act of violence unfolded in Visakhapatnam’s Madhurawada police station limits, in the Swayamkrushi Nagar area, where a man launched a brutal knife attack on a woman and her daughter. The assault claimed the life of 43-year-old Lakshmi and left her daughter, Deepika, critically injured.

According to eyewitnesses, the attacker, identified as Naveen, forced his way into Deepika’s residence around 12.30 pm and carried out the assault before fleeing.
Deepika, a degree student, was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police have launched a full investigation, with initial reports suggesting the attack stemmed from unrequited love.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Andhra Pradesh. 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X