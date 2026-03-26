Mother Dies Saving Son in Markapuram Bus Accident

Markapuram: A heart-wrenching tragedy unfolded in Andhra Pradesh early Thursday morning when a private bus caught fire after colliding with a tipper truck near Rayavaram, close to Markapuram.

The accident occurred shortly after 6 a.m. when the bus, carrying several passengers, was en route to its destination with about an hour of travel remaining. The impact of the collision triggered a massive blaze that quickly engulfed the vehicle from end to end, leaving passengers in panic as flames spread within seconds.

Among those on board was 45-year-old Uppu Ramadevi, a resident of Mandadivaripalli village in Kanigiri mandal, who was traveling with her son Manohar from Jagtial to their hometown. As the fire intensified and curtains inside the bus caught flames, Ramadevi realized her son was in imminent danger.

In a desperate attempt to save him, she pushed her son out of the bus through a window. While her son survived, Ramadevi was trapped inside as the fire spread rapidly, preventing her escape. She succumbed to the flames before help could reach her.