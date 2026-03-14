Mother, Daughter Held for Aiding Thefts in Kadapa

KADAPA: Chinnachowk police in Kadapa arrested a woman and her daughter for allegedly assisting in a series of house burglaries carried out by the woman’s son and his associates.

The accused were identified as Udayagiri Ammajān and Chirichapala Kulayamma, residents of M.J. Kunta in Kadapa city. Police recovered about 50 grams of gold ornaments worth ₹7.5 lakh from their possession.

According to police, the accused confessed to their involvement in five theft cases reported in Shankarpuram, Chinnachowk, Yerramukkapalli and APHB Colony areas.

Acting on the directions of SP Shelke Nachiket Vishwanath, IPS, a special team arrested the duo on Saturday and recovered the stolen property. Police officials were commended for solving the cases.