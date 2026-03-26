Mother, Adopted Daughter Among Victims of Markapuram Tragedy

NELLORE: In a heart-rending incident, a mother and her adopted daughter were among those killed in the bus accident near Markapuram, leaving their family and village in deep shock.

The victims were identified as Narsing Prabhavathi, 36, and her six-year-old daughter Chaithra, residents of East Yerraballi village in Kondapuram mandal of Nellore district. Prabhavathi and her husband, Narsingh Srinu, were working as daily wage labourers in Jagtial, Telangana.

With no children of their own, the couple had adopted Chaithra and raised her with care.

Police said Prabhavathi was travelling with the child to her native village, Unnuguravayapalem in Podili mandal, to celebrate Sri Rama Navami with her family when the accident occurred near Rayavaram.

Their journey ended in tragedy as both mother and daughter were killed in the mishap.

Family members and villagers were inconsolable as news of their deaths reached the village.