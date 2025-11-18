Maoist Hidma Killed in Maredumili Encounter

Visakhapatnam: In a major blow to the CPI (Maoist), most-wanted Maoist commander Madvi Hidma was reportedly killed in a gunfight with special police forces in the Maredumilli forests on Tuesday. Hidma, one of the most feared and high-profile Maoist leaders in the country, is believed to have led some of the deadliest attacks on security forces in the last decade and a half.

Hidma is suspected to be the key mastermind behind the 2010 Dantewada massacre, in which 76 CRPF personnel were killed; the 2013 Jhiram Ghati attack that claimed the lives of 27 people including senior Congress leaders; and the 2021 Sukma-Bijapur ambush, where 22 security personnel were martyred.

He headed the PLGA Battalion No. 1, considered the most lethal strike unit of the Maoists, and was the only Bastar tribal to rise to the CPI (Maoist) Central Committee. Hidma carried a reward of ₹50 lakh on his head.

Officials said identification is under process as security forces continue combing operations in the region. Further details are awaited.