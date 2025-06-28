Most farmers complete e-KYC for Annadata scheme

AP Agriculture director Dilli Rao said 44.7 lakh farmers’ families have been identified as being eligible for the Annadata Sukhibhava – PM Kisan Scheme in Andhra Pradesh. Of them, 98 per cent have completed their e-KYC, while around 61,000 farmers are yet to complete it.





Speaking to media persons here on Friday, Dilli Rao said as part of the Super Six initiative, the state government has announced annual financial assistance of ₹20,000 to all eligible farmers under the Annadata scheme. Of this, ₹6,000 will be borne by the centre under PM-Kisan while the remaining ₹14,000 will be contributed by the state government.The director said farmers whose records have not been verified yet must consult their local revenue officer to resolve their issues. He assured to make a grievance redressal module available for such cases.Dilli Rao underlined that all eligible farmers will get the financial assistance under the scheme in two instalments in October and January.