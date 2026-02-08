Mosquito-Borne Fevers Decline In 2025; Dengue Remains A Concern In Kurnool

KURNOOL: Mosquito-borne fevers have shown a declining trend in 2025 compared to 2024, offering partial relief across Andhra Pradesh, according to official statistics released by the health department.

While dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases have collectively reduced, certain districts continue to report their higher incidence. Officials underline that forested region, such as Alluri Sitarama Raju district, continue to record relatively higher malaria cases, even though the actual numbers have come down compared to last year.

However, Kurnool district has reported an unprecedented surge in dengue cases in 2025, with 462 cases — the highest ever recorded in the district. In chikungunya cases too, Kurnool topped the list with 21 cases, followed closely by Alluri Sitarama Raju district with 20 cases.

Statewide malaria control measures have been intensified. Under passive surveillance, the target is to test 15 per cent of outpatient blood samples. The achievement is 8.76 per cent from January to November. Malaria microscopy and Rapid Diagnostic Tests (RDTs) are being conducted at health centres.

Under active surveillance, the department has surpassed its goal of testing 10 per cent of the population by achieving 18.17 per cent coverage. Field staff at the rural level are conducting blood smear collection and RDT testing extensively.

Out of the 26 districts, only two recorded an Annual Parasite Incidence (API) of above one in 2025. Alluri Sitarama Raju district reported 3.59 per cent API, while Parvathipuram Manyam district recorded 2.66 per cent. The state-level API stands at 0.15 per cent.

Compared to the same period in 2024, an additional 9,42,688 blood samples (a 9.97 per cent increase) have been tested in 2025. Despite increased surveillance and seasonal factors, malaria cases have dropped by 723 (10.17 per cent). In all, eight people have died due to mosquito-borne fevers in 2025.

A senior official from the Family Welfare department has emphasised that mosquito-borne fevers have shown a declining trend. He expressed confidence that intensified measures in 2026 can yield further positive results.



Over the past three years, the state has recorded the following figures:

2023: 74,46,263 samples tested; malaria 5,304; dengue 6,453; chikungunya 17

2024: 94,48,508 samples tested; malaria 7,871; dengue 5,555; chikungunya 266

2025: 1,03,91,196 samples tested; malaria 7,107; dengue 2,651; chikungunya 146