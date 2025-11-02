MoRTH Team to Inspect Chinna Tekuru Bus Fire Site on November 7

Kurnool: A team from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will visit the Chinna Tekuru bus accident site on November 7 to investigate the causes of the major bus fire mishap that occurred on October 24.

Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) confirmed that the central team will inspect the accident spot, examine the remains of the bus, and review any structural modifications made to it.

The accident has drawn widespread criticism amid reports that the V. Kaveri Travels bus had violated ministry guidelines by securing approval for a seating layout but later converting it into a sleeper coach with berths. This alteration allegedly made it difficult for passengers to escape during the fire, as emergency exits failed to open and the main door remained locked.

The modified design also restricted movement inside the bus, trapping passengers. Many reportedly inhaled toxic fumes and smoke produced by burning metal, leather, plastic, and lithium batteries, leading to suffocation and loss of consciousness.

According to eyewitnesses, some survivors managed to break windows and jump from the upper berths, while others were trapped by twisted metal in the lower section. The MoRTH team is expected to thoroughly examine these safety lapses and design violations during their on-site inspection.