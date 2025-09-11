More than 200 Telugus Evacuated from Nepal

Visakhapatnam: More than 200 Telugu people stranded in Nepal have been successfully evacuated and escorted to Kathmandu airport, with many already reaching Indian territory safely. Some are expected to arrive in Visakhapatnam by 3 pm on Thursday.

At 9 am, 133 Andhra Pradesh residents reached Kathmandu airport, with another 43 en route. The evacuees are being provided with food, water, and other essential facilities arranged by the authorities.

The operation covers Telugu people who had taken refuge in various locations, including Kathmandu, Hetauda, Pokhara, and Simikot.

The rescue operation, spearheaded by Andhra Pradesh Education and IT Minister Nara Lokesh, has been coordinating evacuations through multiple routes.

Nara Lokesh said that TDP Member of Parliament Sana Satish arranged charter flights for the evacuation operation. He coordinated a special charter flight that transported 12 stranded Telugu people from Simikot to Nepalganj, on the Indian border, at 9 am today.

According to reliable sources, special chartered flights have been deployed to transport large groups directly from Nepal to India.

A major operation saw 170 people escorted to Kathmandu airport at 9:30 am, while another group of 14 individuals from Pokhara was bused to Kathmandu for a chartered flight carrying 184 passengers in total.

The first successful evacuation saw 22 people travel by bus from Hetauda, safely crossing into India through the Bihar border.

From Nepalganj, vehicles have been arranged to transport evacuees to Lucknow, from where they will continue to Hyderabad by air.

According to the latest reports from the Hotels Association, more than 60 additional people are still stranded at the border as of Thursday morning. This information has been relayed to government authorities for immediate action.

The coalition government has assured that all necessary arrangements are in place to bring every stranded individual safely back to the state through a combination of special flights and road transport.

An emergency helpline established by AP Bhavan in Delhi continues to monitor the situation.