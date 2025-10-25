More Rains Predicted as Depression Likely to Intensify, Move Towards Andhra Coast: IMD

Chennai: The depression over Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into deep depression, cyclonic storm and ultimately cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada as severe cyclonic storm, IMD said in a forecast issued on Saturday.

As per a bulletin given by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the depression is likely to move nearly west-northwestwards, intensify into a deep depression by October 26 and into a cyclonic storm over southwest and adjoining West-central Bay of Bengal by October 27. Later it is likely to convert into a severe cyclonic storm by the morning of October 28.

The system is likely to move north-northwest and cross Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around Kakinada during the evening or night of October 28 as a severe cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Due to this, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Ranipet, Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu and Villupuram districts. Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area between October 25, to October 28, 2025.

Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema are also likely to get rains, an earlier bulletin said.

Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area during the next 24 hours, it said.

For Chennai and its neighbourhood districts, the bulletin said the sky condition would be cloudy and there may be one or two spells of light to moderate rain with Thunderstorm and lightning is likely to occur in some areas.

In its warning for fishermen, the Meteorological department said due to the low pressure area, squally weather with wind speed reaching 35 kmph to 45 kmph gusting to 55 kmph is likely to prevail along and off Tamil Nadu coast, South Andhra Pradesh coast, over Gulf of Mannar and Comorin area.

Meanwhile, the Coast Guard said it has commenced major outreach to those seafarers and fisherfolks at sea and appealed to the fishermen to return to nearest harbour.

Indian Coast Guard ships and aircraft over sea and its Radar stations across the coasts are alerting fishermen at sea to take caution and requesting fishing vessels to return to nearest harbour for safety at the earliest, the Coast Guard said.

IMD said that place called Oothu in Tirunelveli district registered14 cm of rainfall, the highest in the state, while Tirupuvanam in Sivaganga recorded the least with 1 cm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.

In its warning to fishermen, the bulletin said fisherfolk are not advised to venture into the sea between October 25 and 29, 2025. Those fishermen who are out at deep sea are advised to return immediately, the bulletin added.