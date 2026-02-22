More Delhi Flights Planned; Ram Mohan Naidu Visits Srikalahasti

Nellore: Union civil aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu on Friday said additional flight services from Tirupati Airport to Delhi were being planned, along with improved connectivity to major pilgrimage centres and Gulf destinations.

Speaking after offering prayers at the Srikalahasti Temple on Saturday, the minister said the Centre was working to expand air services to religious hubs such as Shirdi and strengthen international connectivity to Gulf countries, in view of growing passenger demand.

Ram Mohan Naidu, who visited the temple with his family during the Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams, was accorded a traditional welcome by temple authorities and Vedic scholars. He later received prasadam after darshan.

The minister said the steady rise in passenger traffic at Tirupati Airport reflected the increasing preference for air travel. Citing higher budgetary allocations to the Civil Aviation Ministry in the Union Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman, he said steps were being taken to further expand airport infrastructure and flight services.

He also said efforts were under way to bring the historic Gudimallam Temple under the administration of the Srikalahasti Devasthanam and assured continued support for the development of the constituency.



