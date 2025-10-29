Montha: Ministers, MLAs, MPs Overseeing Relief Efforts In Coastal Villages

Kakinada:On advice from the chief minister, several ministers, MPs and MLAs reached out to coastal villages on Tuesday to oversee relief efforts in their constituencies in view of the Cyclone Montha threat to these areas.

Rajya Sabha member Sana Satish Babu, Kakinada collector Shan Mohan, Kakinada MLA Vanamadi Kondababu, SP Bindu Madhav and others visited Yetimoga, Dummulapea, Parlopea and various rehabilitation centres. They also visited Gadimoga in Tallarevu mandal. At a rehabilitation centre near Surya Kala Mandiram, they tasted the food.



Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Union mines minister Srinivasa Varma, West Godavari collector Nagaranimm, SP Adnan Asmi and Narsapuram MLA Bommidi Naicker visited Narsapuram region on Tuesday. They interacted with the victims in various rehabilitation centres and visited Peddamynivanilanka, PM Lanka, Nagidipalem, Pathapadu and Kalipatnam areas to review the arrangements.

The ministers asked officials to expedite works to prevent further sea erosion and evacuate people from low-lying areas to safe places. Ravi Kumar said the government was fully prepared to handle the cyclone effectively and render assistance to the people.

BJP Kakinada district president Bikkina Visweswara Rao, along with his party activists, participated in the removal of uprooted trees from the roads with the assistance of officials.



Housing minister Parthasarathy visited Nekkalam Gollagudem and Agiripalli villages. Civil supplies minister Nadendla Manohar visited Eluru district. Tourism minister Kandula Durgesh joined efforts to protect the affected Yerra Kalva canals by dumping sand bags across the bunds in Nidadavole constituency.