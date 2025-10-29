Montha: Minister Lokesh’s Call for Swift Action to Restore Power in Affected Localities

Vijayawada: Education minister Nara Lokesh has asked officials to ensure swift action to restore power in the rain-affected localities and ensure immediate relief to the people.

Lokesh conducted a review meeting at the RTGS Control Centre on the impact of the Montha cyclone across Andhra Pradesh. He assessed the situation with senior officials and directed them to complete preliminary estimates of damage at the earliest.

The minister enquired about restoration of electricity supply in the cyclone-hit regions, especially in Konaseema, Krishna, Bapatla, NTR and Prakasam districts, where power disruption has been reported from several areas. The ruling alliances’ public representatives and local leaders must remain on the ground and participate in relief and rehabilitation efforts, he said.

Later, he held a teleconference from the secretariat with district collectors. Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, chief secretary K. Vijayanand and RTGS secretary Katamneni Bhaskar were present.

The minister directed the district administrations to remain on high alert for Thursday as well, and clear silt and debris from roads with the help of the fire services personnel. Officials must strive to restore power supply to all affected residential and commercial establishments and assess crop losses caused by the heavy rains.

He sought detailed reports on loss of lives and damage to infrastructure. There must be inspection of bridges, culverts etc and reinforcement of damaged tanks, ponds and canal embankments.

Lokesh also emphasized preventive action to check the spread of epidemics in submerged areas and keep anti-venom medicines ready. Maintaining sanitation, ensuring access to safe drinking water and supplying essential commodities to fishermen and affected families in cyclone-hit zones are priority matters, he said.