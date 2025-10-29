LIVE: Cyclone Montha Weakens Over AP
Cyclone Moves Toward South Chhattisgarh
Amaravati: The storm that was earlier known as Cyclone “Montha” has now weakened into a deep depression after moving inland. It is currently located over north Andhra Pradesh and nearby parts of Odisha, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana.
The system is moving slowly toward south Chhattisgarh and is expected to weaken further into a normal depression within the next few hours. People in these areas may experience heavy rain, strong winds, and occasional thunderstorms.
At the same time, another depression (a weaker weather system) is lying over the east-central Arabian Sea, about 400 km southwest of Mumbai.
The Cyclonic Storm “Montha”, which brought heavy rains and strong winds to parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh, has now weakened into a Deep Depression, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
As of 8:30 a.m. on October 29, the system was centered over coastal Andhra Pradesh and adjoining Telangana, near latitude 17.3°N and longitude 81.2°E—about 50 km south-southeast of Bhadrachalam, 110 km east of Khammam, 130 km south-southwest of Malkangiri (Odisha), and 220 km south-southwest of Jagdalpur (Chhattisgarh).
The IMD said the system is likely to move north-northwestwards across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and south Chhattisgarh, and is expected to weaken further into a depression within the next six hours.
Meanwhile, a separate depression over the east-central Arabian Sea remained nearly stationary during the past three hours. At 8:30 a.m. today, it was centered near latitude 17.9°N and longitude 69.2°E, approximately 410 km west-southwest of Mumbai, 430 km southwest of Veraval (Gujarat), 560 km west-northwest of Panjim (Goa), 820 km northwest of Mangalore (Karnataka), and 850 km north-northwest of Aminidivi (Lakshadweep).
The IMD forecast indicates that this system is likely to move northeastwards across the east-central Arabian Sea over the next 36 hours.
Cyclone Montha, which developed into a severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal and battered Andhra Pradesh, made landfall around midnight on Tuesday. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the storm crossed the coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Narasapuram, south of Kakinada.
The IMD said the landfall process was completed between 11:30 pm and 12:30 am. Even after crossing the coast, Montha maintained its intensity as a severe cyclonic storm while moving inland at a speed of 12 km per hour. The system is expected to move north-northwestwards over Telangana and weaken into a cyclonic storm near Chhattisgarh by Wednesday afternoon.
Strong winds continued to lash several regions, with speeds ranging from 85 to 95 km per hour. Under the cyclone’s influence, heavy rains were recorded across coastal Andhra Pradesh, with Kavali in Nellore district receiving the highest rainfall of 23 cm, followed by 17 cm in Ulavapadu and 15 cm in Chirala over the past 12 hours.
A red alert has been issued for all districts in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. The IMD warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Odisha, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Karnataka over the next 24 hours due to the system’s impact.
In a post on X, the weather department said, "The latest observations indicate that the severe cyclonic storm '#Montha' crossed the Andhra Pradesh & Yanan coasts between #Machilipatnam and #Kalingapatnam, to the south of #Kakinada."
According to the latest observation update issued by the IMD at 12:30 am, the severe storm will weaken into a cyclonic storm over the next six hours. The landfall process commenced as the storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, around Kakinada.
Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday that 11,396 people have been evacuated, and 30 teams of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRF) and five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as part of measures for the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) 'Montha'.
After chairing a high-level meeting to assess the state's preparedness for Montha, CM Majhi said that the eight districts of South Odisha — Ganjam, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi, and Nabarangpur — are "likely to be the most affected," adding that the state government is "fully prepared to deal with this situation."
The Chief Minister said that the state government is committed to a "zero casualty" policy. "As always, our goal is zero casualties. To evacuate people, we have prepared 2,040 cyclone and flood-affected sites," CM Majhi said.
"So far, we have evacuated 11,396 people. We are monitoring the situation and are preparing to evacuate more than 30,000 people... We have deployed a total of 30 ODRF, 123 fire brigades, and five NDRF teams. We have also kept more teams on alert," CM Majhi added.
In the wake of Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Montha, over 35 flights between Shamshabad in Telangana and Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry airports in Andhra Pradesh have been cancelled, GMR Airports said.
A total of 30 IndiGo, two Air India, and five Air India Express flights have been cancelled as the SCS Montha approaches the Andhra Pradesh coast around Kakinada.
Cyclones are caused by atmospheric disturbances around a low-pressure area distinguished by swift and often destructive air circulation. Cyclones are usually accompanied by violent storms and bad weather. The air circulates inward in an anticlockwise direction in the Northern Hemisphere and clockwise in the Southern Hemisphere.
Live Updates
- 29 Oct 2025 9:33 PM IST
Cycone Montha moves to south Chattisgarh
Cyclonic storm Montha, which was positioned over coastal Andhra Pradesh, moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 15 kmph and weakened into a deep depression, lying centred on Wednesday over south Chhattisgarh.
The system is likely to continue moving north-northwestwards and further weaken into a depression.
Under its influence, on Thursday, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places over south coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema, while heavy rain is expected at isolated locations over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam.
- 29 Oct 2025 8:57 PM IST
North Andhra reservoirs show uneven water levels amid heavy inflows
Reservoirs across the six districts of North Andhra — Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalle, and Alluri Sitharama Raju — are collectively storing 989.12 TMC of water, leaving a flood cushion of 116.73 TMC. According to data from APWRIMS, the region reflects a mixed hydrological pattern as the cyclonic monsoon intensifies. While most reservoirs remain below full capacity, several are witnessing heavy inflows, prompting close monitoring by irrigation and disaster management authorities.
- 29 Oct 2025 7:37 PM IST
Montha Fades, New Storm in Arabian Sea
- 29 Oct 2025 4:37 PM IST
- 29 Oct 2025 3:39 PM IST
Deep Depression “Montha” Weakens Over North Andhra Pradesh; Another Depression Persists Over Eastcentral Arabian Sea
This system is likely to move west-northwest over the sea during the next day and a half and is not expected to affect India’s west coast directly right now.
Residents in affected regions are advised to stay updated with official weather bulletins and avoid venturing into rough seas or flooded areas.
- 29 Oct 2025 2:12 PM IST
AP Government Announces ₹1,000 Relief for Cyclone Montha Victims
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has announced financial assistance for people affected by Cyclone Montha. Officials have been directed to provide ₹1,000 per person to those taking shelter in rehabilitation centres.
In cases where a family has more than three members, the maximum assistance will be capped at ₹3,000. The relief amount will be distributed before the victims return to their homes from the rehabilitation centres.
Special Chief Secretary (Disaster Management) Sai Prasad has issued the official orders in this regard.
- 29 Oct 2025 1:55 PM IST
Cyclone Montha Claims 2 Lives in Andhra; CM Naidu Orders 2-Day Relief Push, Aerial Survey
Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu reported two deaths from severe cyclonic storm Montha but praised precautionary measures that minimised losses, directing officials to sustain relief efforts for two more days, restore normalcy by Wednesday afternoon with 10,000 personnel on standby, assess damages for Union aid, distribute essentials, and conduct an aerial and road tour of Bapatla, Palnadu, Krishna, Konaseema, and Eluru districts while commending SDRF, police, and fire teams for swift tree and power line clearances.
- 29 Oct 2025 12:24 PM IST
Cyclone Montha Impact: South Central Railway Cancels 127 Trains, Diverts 11
Heavy rains triggered by Cyclone Montha have severely affected train services across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The South Central Railway has announced the cancellation of 127 trains and diversion of 11 others due to waterlogging and operational disruptions.
Popular services including Falaknuma Express, East Coast Express, Godavari Express, Visakha Express, and Narasapur Express have been cancelled.
Several trains have been stranded en route because of the heavy rains. In Telangana, Konark Express was halted at Gundratimadugu in Mahabubabad district, while the Golconda Express stopped at Dornakal. In Andhra Pradesh, the Sainagar Shirdi Express came to a halt near Kondapalli in Krishna district.
Railway officials said around 12 goods trains are also stranded at various stations across the two states
- 29 Oct 2025 12:10 PM IST
AP Govt Announces Free Distribution of Essential Commodities to Cyclone Montha Victims
Amaravati: The Andhra Pradesh government has issued orders for the distribution of essential commodities to people affected by Cyclone Montha. The relief materials will be provided free of cost to affected families and fishermen in cyclone-hit areas.
As per the government directive, each affected family will receive 25 kg of rice, while fishermen families will get 50 kg. Additionally, every family will be provided with 1 kg of red gram (toor dal), 1 litre of cooking oil, 1 kg each of onions, potatoes, and sugar.
The Civil Supplies Commissioner has been instructed to immediately initiate the supply of rice, red gram, oil, and sugar, while the Marketing Commissioner has been assigned the responsibility of ensuring the supply of onions, potatoes, and other vegetables to the affected regions.