Montha: Crop Damage in 1.38 Lakh Hectares Across Andhra Pradesh, Says Deputy CM

Vijayawada: Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan promised on Thursday that every farmer who suffered losses due to Cyclone Montha would be fully supported by the state government.

Speaking to the media after inspecting the cyclone-affected areas in Krishna district, he said crop damage has been reported in 1.38 lakh hectares across the state, of which 46,000 hectares were in Krishna district alone, affecting about 56,000 farmers.

Kalyan, who toured several fields and interacted with affected farmers in Avanigadda constituency, said the government acted on a war footing to assess crop losses and would ensure speedy payment of compensation. “The government’s advanced preparedness has reduced the intensity of damage. Owing to the foresight of chief minister Chandrababu Naidu, we were well equipped to face the cyclone,” he said.

Stating that 1.16 lakh people have been shifted to rehabilitation centres ahead of the storm, Kalyan said the administration maintained continuous monitoring through RTGS and video conferences. “We have ensured that even tenant farmers’ losses are brought to the CM’s notice for suitable aid,” he said.

The Deputy CM said post-cyclone relief operations were being carried out with a sense of urgency. The Panchayat Raj department has identified damage to 274km of rural roads, which would be relaid. Super sanitation and super chlorination drives have been launched to prevent the spread of infectious diseases in flood-hit villages.

Over 21,000 sanitation staff have been deployed across 1,583 severely affected villages to restore cleanliness and ensure safe drinking water. Each person leaving the rehabilitation camps would be given Rs 1,000 cash assistance, with a maximum of Rs 3,000 per family, as was promised.

The government distributed 25kg of rice free to all affected families and 50kg rice to fishermen and handloom workers who lost their livelihoods, besides free supply of pulses, edible oil, sugar, onions, and potatoes, free of cost.

Pawan Kalyan said the government would seek NABARD’s support to reconstruct the damaged outfall sluice on the Koduru seashore and sanctioned Rs 13.08 crore for rebuilding the Edurumondi–Gollamanda road, benefiting five island villages.

Ministers Kollu Ravindra and Vasamsetti Subhash, Machilipatnam MP Vallabhaneni Balashouri, MLA Mandali Buddha Prasad, APSRTC chairman Konakalla Narayana Rao, Krishna district collector DK Balaji, and Krishna district SP Vidyasagar Naidu accompanied the Deputy CM.