Monster Rule Has Ended In State, But Civic Hurdles Persist In Vijayawada: Sivanath

VIJAYAWADA: MP Kesineni Sivanath on Tuesday alleged that although Andhra Pradesh has been freed from what he termed “monster rule”, several civic hurdles continue to impede development in the Vijayawada Municipal Council.

The MP, along with Vijayawada East MLA Gadde Rammohan, laid the foundation stone for road construction works worth ₹13 lakh at Central Excise Colony in the city’s 4th Division.

Speaking on the occasion, Kesineni Sivanath said three years have been completed since the launch of the Yuvagalam padayatra led by minister Nara Lokesh, which he claimed played a crucial role in ending oppressive governance in the state. He said issues raised by people during the padayatra are being addressed on a continuous basis and conveyed gratitude on behalf of the residents of Vijayawada.

The MP criticised the municipal council for rejecting several key Detailed Project Reports (DPRs), alleging that it had become a bottleneck to the city’s development. He said drinking water supply, drainage and stormwater management continue to be major concerns and added that comprehensive DPRs, expected to be finalised by January 31, would offer long-term solutions.

He further said that the tender process for the Ranigari Thota underpass has been completed. Expressing confidence, the MP said issues related to national highways and railway infrastructure in Vijayawada would be taken up and resolved during the forthcoming Budget Session.

Once the DPRs are ready, he said, he and local MLAs would seek `3,000 crore from Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to address the city’s infrastructure needs before Vijayawada attains Greater City status.