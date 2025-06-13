Monsoon Systems to Bring More Rainfall to AP

Visakhapatnam: Various regions of Andhra Pradesh are set for heavy rainfall on Saturday under the influence of Monsoon systems, the weather office has stated.

It said, “Heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam on Saturday. Thunderstorms accompanied with lightning are likely at isolated places over north and south coastal Andhra Pradesh, Yanam and Rayalaseema.”

Gusty winds with a speed of 40- 50 kmph are likely at isolated places over the same areas.

On Sunday, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over the north coastal AP and Yanam. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely at isolated places over the four regions. Heavy fall is also likely on Monday.

The upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Telangana and its neighbourhood now lay over north interior Karnataka and adjoining Telangana and Rayalaseema, extending up to 5.8km above mean sea level. It is titling southwestwards with considerable height, IMD Amaravati reported on Friday.

The report said, “A trough now runs from west central Arabian Sea to south coastal Odisha across an upper air cyclonic circulation over north interior Karnataka adjoining Telangana and Rayalaseema and their neighbourhood at 3.1km above mean sea level.”

The intensity of the systems would be reduced to thunderstorms on June 17, it said.

The temperature fell below 40 degrees Celsius in many parts of AP, but hot and humid weather is prevailing all over the state, except the tribal tracts.

On Friday, Macherla (Palnadu) received the highest rainfall of 9.7 cm followed by Tada (Tirupati) 7.6cm, sullurpeta (Tirupati) 6.3 cm and Palasamudram (Chittoor) 5.4cm, the report added.