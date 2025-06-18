Monsoon Nears, But Somasila Dam Repairs Stuck Over Rs 6 Crore Dues

As dark monsoon clouds gather over the SPSR Nellore district, a crucial repair at the Somasila Dam, remains incomplete. This is due to the government’s delay in clearing the pending bills of `6 crore to the contractor. The dam was damaged during Cyclone Nivar in 2020. The repairs involve the apron, a vital part of any irrigation project.



Despite the Somasila Dam being the primary source of irrigation and drinking water for the district, funding delays stalled the critical work.

Officials had prepared an action plan in 2021 to repair the apron and related structures at an estimated cost of ` 99 crore. A contract firm began the work in August that year. Positioned downstream of dams, weirs, or sluices, the apron acts like a shield, preventing powerful water flows from eroding the soil and damaging the foundation of the structure. Without the apron, the entire dam's stability could be at risk, especially during heavy inflows expected in the monsoon.



Though the work resumed after payment was released through a court order, it was suspended months later, again because of unpaid bills that rose to `6 crore. “The contractor’s firm handles multiple government projects and can’t continue doing the work without timely payments,” an irrigation official said.

But within a year, the works halted as the government failed to clear dues of `25 crore. This forced the contractor to seek legal intervention.Though the work resumed after payment was released through a court order, it was suspended months later, again because of unpaid bills that rose to `6 crore. "The contractor's firm handles multiple government projects and can't continue doing the work without timely payments," an irrigation official said.So far, only about 30 per cent of the work has been completed. The major pending works include construction of a divider wall between the crust gates and river sluices, among others.

“With the monsoon fast approaching, it's important to restart the repairs by September before heavy inflows begin,” a project engineer has warned. If the government fails to act quickly, officials fear the dam and the communities depending on it would be at serious risk during the rainy season.



