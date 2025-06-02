Monsoon Likely to Pause in AP; Hot Weather to Return

Visakhapatnam: The southwest monsoon may take a temporary break in Andhra Pradesh as weather conditions are currently unfavourable for its continuation. The monsoon had arrived nearly nine days ahead of schedule.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast suggests rainfall could become irregular after Monday (June 2), with hot, humid, and uncomfortable weather likely to return across many parts of the state.

“The conditions are not supportive for fresh monsoon activity across AP over the next five to seven days,” said S. Karunasagar, scientist at IMD-Amaravati.

The forecast points to a reduction in rainfall intensity from Monday. A similar pause occurred during the initial phase of last year’s monsoon as well.

On Sunday, extreme heat and humidity forced many indoors. Hot winds persisted in Visakhapatnam till 6 pm. The city recorded a temperature of 36°C, while the airport area peaked at 38°C.

Jangamaheswarapuram in Palnadu district was the hottest in the state at 41°C. Other high temperatures recorded include Tirupati (39.8°C), Nellore (39.1°C), Machilipatnam (38.8°C), Narsapur and Kavali (38.7°C each), Gannavaram (38.5°C), Kakinada (38.4°C), Bapatla (38.2°C), Nandigama (38°C), and Visakhapatnam (38°C), according to IMD-Amaravati.