Money Paid to TD MP for Ticket, Alleges MLA Srinivasa Rao

Vijayawada: The dispute between Telugu Desam Tiruvuru MLA Kolikapudi Srinivasa Rao and its Vijayawada MP Kesineni Sivanath (Chinni) has deepened, spilling from verbal exchanges into allegations of financial fraud.

The latest flashpoint came after Kolikapudi posted a controversial statement on social media that set political circles abuzz. The MLA claimed to have paid money to secure his candidature and even released copies of his bank statement as proof.

Chinni was on a tour of Tiruvuru constituency when the MLA made allegations against him through social media platforms.

Srinivasa Rao alleged that the transactions were made to the MP and promised to provide further details on Friday. He also posted a bank statement of money transactions. This triggered speculations within the ruling party.

Kesineni Chinni hit back sharply during his tour of Tiruvuru on Thursday. “Until recently, Kolikapudi called me a deity; now he says I’ve turned into a demon. He should explain why,” the MP told the media.

“Those who criticise Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh, or Pawan are not my friends. I treat them as my adversaries. I maintained no ties with YSRC leaders. For the last four years, I’ve been serving the people of Tiruvuru through various welfare programmes,” Chinni asserted.

Addressing the media at Vavilala village secretariat during his visit to several villages in Tiruvuru Rural mandal, including Akkapalem, Munakulla, Rajugudem, Peddavaram and Erramadu, the MP lashed out at the MLA for his recent remarks.

Kesineni clarified that he had no role in the announcement of mandal party presidents, as claimed by the MLA, and said it was Kolikapudi himself who made those appointments. He maintained that accusations would not stand without proof.

Chinni alleged that covert groups and YSRC leaders were jointly running illegal sand transport operations under the leadership of YSRC leader Devineni Avinash.

Taking a dig at the MLA, Chinni said Kolikapudi’s aggressive behaviour stemmed from immaturity and lack of political understanding. Chinni asserted that he always kept the leadership informed of his programmes and never indulged in activities that harmed the TD.

The MP also clarified that even though the MLA may file complaints with TD state president Palla Srinivasa Rao, “truth will come out.”