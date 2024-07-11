Mohan Babu University Opens Admissions for B.Tech Course in Computer Science Engineering

Mohan Babu University has commenced admissions for its B.Tech program in Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) for the academic year 2024-2025. This program is designed to equip students with the essential knowledge and skills required to thrive in Industry 4.0, addressing various engineering, social, environmental, and economic challenges. Prospective students can now submit their applications online through the university’s admissions portal.



Located in Tirupati, Mohan Babu University offers a meticulously crafted B.Tech curriculum tailored to students interested in emerging technologies, software development, and computer systems. The program emphasizes both theoretical foundations and practical applications of Computer Science and Engineering, nurturing students' interests and career aspirations. The university’s research-oriented approach fosters critical thinking and innovation, preparing students for success in their chosen fields.

Additionally, the B.Tech CSE program provides opportunities for global exposure through funded international study trips, conferences, and classes taught by international faculty and technology leaders from renowned companies such as Google and SAP. In the final semester, students can pitch their entrepreneurial ideas and receive support through IDEA Labs.

The university’s extensive industry network offers valuable job placements and internships with leading tech companies worldwide, including Amazon, Google, Cisco, and many others. Last year, the MBU Career Development Center (CDC) recorded a 20% growth in placements, with the highest annual offer exceeding 60 lakhs from Google.

Mohan Babu University is committed to providing a holistic educational experience. The campus features state-of-the-art hostel facilities and boasts one of Asia's largest libraries, providing an extensive collection of resources to support students' academic and research pursuits.





Eligibility Criteria for B.Tech CSE:

- Minimum 60% aggregate in PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics).

- Education: Must have passed or appearing in the Higher Secondary Examination (10+2 pattern) in the current academic year.

- Compulsory subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics.

- Accepted boards: State boards within India, CBSE, ISCE, Matriculation, or NIOS.

- NIOS students: Must have completed 10th standard from regular schooling or vice versa.

- International schools: GCE A-level or International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma or certificate with Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics as compulsory subjects.

This version maintains the essential information while presenting it in a more concise and structured manner.



