 Top
Home » Southern States » Andhra Pradesh

Modi to Visit AP on October 16

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
27 Sept 2025 12:49 PM IST

PM Modi to tour Kurnool, Nandyal and Srisailam on October 16; highlights GST cuts, inaugurates projects

Modi to Visit AP on October 16
x
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16. During his visit, he will tour Kurnool and Nandyal districts and also pay a visit to the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam.

Alongside alliance leaders, including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, the Prime Minister will participate in a roadshow in Kurnool highlighting the recent GST cuts. He will also inaugurate several new projects during his visit.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
narendra modi andhra pradesh 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X