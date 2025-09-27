Modi to Visit AP on October 16

Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16. During his visit, he will tour Kurnool and Nandyal districts and also pay a visit to the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam.

Alongside alliance leaders, including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, the Prime Minister will participate in a roadshow in Kurnool highlighting the recent GST cuts. He will also inaugurate several new projects during his visit.



