Modi to Visit AP on October 16
PM Modi to tour Kurnool, Nandyal and Srisailam on October 16; highlights GST cuts, inaugurates projects
Amaravati: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Andhra Pradesh on October 16. During his visit, he will tour Kurnool and Nandyal districts and also pay a visit to the Mallikarjuna Swamy Temple in Srisailam.
Alongside alliance leaders, including Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister K. Pawan Kalyan, the Prime Minister will participate in a roadshow in Kurnool highlighting the recent GST cuts. He will also inaugurate several new projects during his visit.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
