Modi To Inaugurate Redeveloped Kakinada Railway Station On March 31

KAKINADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inaugurate the redeveloped Kakinada railway station on March 31, along with other stations upgraded under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, railway officials said.

The station has been redeveloped at a cost of ₹31.37 crore as part of the South-Central Railway’s Vijayawada Division modernisation plan.

Under the scheme, 21 railway stations in the division are being upgraded, including Eluru, Tadepalligudem, Bhimavaram, Nidadavole, Anaparthi, Samalkot, Kakinada, Tuni, Yelamanchili and Anakapalli. Of these, redevelopment works at Kakinada, Nidadavole and Tuni have been completed.

Senior divisional engineer Chunduri Gowtham, along with senior divisional environment and housekeeping management officer M. Vamsikanth and assistant commercial manager P. Shiva Prasad, said several passenger-friendly facilities have been created at the station.

These include a booking office with a Divyangjan counter, a premium air-conditioned waiting hall, modular toilets, stainless steel seating chairs, drinking water booths including facilities for Divyangjan, and four lifts connecting platforms 1, 2 and 3 through the existing foot overbridge.

Officials said infrastructure improvements include granite flooring on platform 1, improved platform shelters, better passenger circulation and development of a circulating area of about 7,200 sq metres.

Parking facilities have also been developed with pedestrian pathways, landscaping, lane markings and street lighting.

To ensure controlled access to the station, a boundary wall has been constructed at the main entrance, along with a new wide entry and exit gate. The existing high-level platform 1 has been resurfaced, and a tactile path and new platform shelter have been provided.

Additional facilities include two-foot overbridges, two passenger lifts connecting the FOBs, CCTV surveillance systems, coach display boards, five-line train information display boards and improved signage.

Officials urged the public to support the Railways’ efforts to modernise stations and help maintain cleanliness in the station premises.

Railway public relations officer Nusrat M. Mandrupkar and other officials were present.