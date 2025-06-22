Modi Sets 2047 Goal for Developed India: Purandeswari

Vijayawada: Andhra Pradesh BJP president and MP Daggubati Purandeswari said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a clear goal for India to become a developed nation by 2047. She was speaking at the BJP SC Morcha state executive meeting held in Vijayawada on Sunday. Stressing inclusive growth, she said India must lead globally across sectors while ensuring that the benefits reach all sections, especially the marginalised.

Purandeswari underlined the BJP’s commitment to the welfare of backward classes, particularly SC communities. She said several schemes provide subsidised loans and developmental support. Refuting opposition claims of the BJP being anti-SC, she asserted that people trust Modi's governance, which is rooted in equality and progress. She also said the BJP is the only party that truly honours B.R. Ambedkar and implements his ideals.

She recalled that Ambedkar was conferred the Bharat Ratna during Vajpayee's tenure and key sites associated with him have been developed as pilgrimage centres. She challenged Congress to list their contributions to Ambedkar’s legacy, accusing them of belittling him since Independence.

Purandeswari added that Modi proudly acknowledges Ambedkar’s Constitution as a guiding force and that amendments have only been made for people’s welfare, not to undermine democracy. She said this message will be widely shared through the SC Morcha.

She also celebrated Andhra Pradesh’s two Guinness World Records on International Yoga Day. Announcing tributes on Syama Prasad Mukherjee’s Martyrdom Day, she outlined plans for tree planting, observing Emergency Day, and organising Dalit conventions across the state. She also spoke on schemes for women and drone subsidies for farmers.