Modi Pats AP’s Support for Integrating Yoga Into Daily Life

Vijayawada: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the people of Andhra Pradesh for their inspiring commitment to integrating Yoga into their daily lives, boosting the nationwide movement for health and wellness.

Responding to a post by Guinness World Records, the Prime Minister said, “Yoga brings people together, once again.” Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu and Education Minister Nara Lokesh also responded similarly.

The prime minister praised the state’s grassroots enthusiasm and the proactive support shown under the Yogandhra initiative during the 11th International Yoga Day event at Visakhapatnam on Saturday. He wrote, “Yoga brings people together, once again! Compliments to the people of Andhra Pradesh for the manner in which they have strengthened the movement to make Yoga a part of their lives. The #Yogandhra initiative and the programme in Visakhapatnam, which I also took part in, will always motivate people towards good health and well-being.”

The Guinness Book of World Records stated a day ago, “Today, an incredible 300,105 persons took part in the largest yoga lesson ever, in Visakhapatnam, organised by the Andhra Pradesh government to celebrate International Day of Yoga. AP breaks the world record on International Yoga Day.”

The chief minister said, “This achievement belongs to every citizen of Andhra Pradesh. I thank each and every one of you who made this possible. Your enthusiasm and dedication have been truly inspiring. This record shows what we can accomplish when we unite with a purpose. Congratulations to everyone!”

Lokesh wrote, “And we did it! Heartfelt thanks to all the participants, leaders and cadre, government officials and others in achieving this remarkable feat.”