Modi Lauds ‘Yogandhra 2025’ Event In Chittoor

Andhra Pradesh
DC Correspondent
4 Jun 2025 12:57 AM IST

The event took place at the scenic Puligundu Twin Hills, drawing over 2,000 yoga enthusiasts, marking the beginning of Andhra Pradesh’s month-long countdown to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi —DC Image

VIJAYAWADA: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has praised the enthusiastic participation in the Yogandhra 2025 event held near Chittoor, Andhra Pradesh, on Tuesday. The event took place at the scenic Puligundu Twin Hills, drawing over 2,000 yoga enthusiasts, marking the beginning of Andhra Pradesh’s month-long countdown to the International Day of Yoga (IDY) 2025.

Responding to a post shared by Union Minister Prataprao Jadhav on social media platform X, PM Modi wrote:

“Gladdening to see enthusiasm building up towards Yoga Day 2025. #Yogandhra2025 is a commendable effort by the people of AP to make Yoga popular. I look forward to marking Yoga Day in AP on the 21st. I call upon all of you to mark Yoga Day and also make Yoga a regular part of your lives.”

He also tagged Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu in his post.

