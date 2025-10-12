Modi Congratulates Naidu on Completing 15 Years as CM

Vijayawada:Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday extended his heartfelt congratulations to Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and staunch NDA ally N. Chandrababu Naidu for completing 15 years as the Chief Minister of AP.

Hailing Naidu’s “futuristic vision” and “unwavering commitment to good governance,” the PM lauded the AP CM as a stalwart who continues to dedicate himself to the progress and welfare of Andhra Pradesh.

Taking to X, Narendra Modi said, “Spoke to Chandrababu Naidu and congratulated him on completing 15 years as Chief Minister. His futuristic vision and commitment to good governance have remained constant through his political career. I have worked closely with Chandrababu on numerous occasions, starting from the time we both were Chief Ministers in the early 2000s. Wishing him the very best as he passionately works for the welfare of Andhra Pradesh.”

The AP CM thanked the Prime Minister for the wishes. Taking to X, Chandrababu Naidu wrote, “Thank you Prime Minister Modi Ji for your gracious call and kind words. I remain fully committed to building a Swarna Andhra with your support, and ensuring it becomes a leading force in your mission for a Viksit Bharat under your visionary leadership.”

The PM’s appreciation underscores Naidu’s continuing significance as a key national figure within the NDA, whose experience and administrative acumen is contributing to India’s larger growth story.