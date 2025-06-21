Modi Calls For 'Inner Peace As Global Policy' On International Yoga Day

Visakhapatnam: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday urged the international community to embrace "inner peace" as a "global policy' and make yoga a collective global responsibility. Speaking at the 11th International Day of Yoga celebrations in Visakhapatnam, the Prime Minister called upon countries to adopt yoga not just as a personal or cultural practice, but as a unifying force for humanity.

"I would like to take this opportunity to urge the global community on this important occasion to let this International Yoga Day mark the beginning of Yoga for Humanity. Let this be the day when inner peace becomes a global policy, where yoga is embraced not just as a personal practice, but as a powerful tool for global partnership and unity. Let every country and every society make yoga a shared responsibility, a common contribution toward collective well-being," the Prime Minister said.

The event was held along the scenic Visakhapatnam coastline, with Indian Navy ships stationed near the shore, adding to the grandeur of the celebration. PM Modi was joined by lakhs of yoga enthusiasts, residents, and dignitaries from Andhra Pradesh. Calling for a global mass movement through yoga, PM Modi said, "Come, let us all together make Yoga a mass movement. A movement that takes the world towards peace, health and harmony. Where every person starts the day with yoga and finds balance in life. Where every society is connected to yoga and free from stress. Where yoga becomes the medium to bind humanity together. And where Yoga For One Earth, One Health becomes a global resolution."





























At the start of his address, the Prime Minister extended greetings to people across the world on the occasion of International Yoga Day, marking its 11th year of celebration since the UN recognised June 21 as the global day for yoga in 2014.In a message about yoga's role in connecting humanity with nature and each other, PM said, "Yoga teaches us that we are not isolated individuals, we are an integral part of nature. In the beginning, it helps us take care of our own health and wellness. But gradually, this awareness expands, and we begin to care not only for ourselves but also for our environment, our society, and our planet. Yoga is a system that takes us from 'Me' to 'We'.

"The Prime Minister also praised the efforts of the Andhra Pradesh government and extended special thanks to Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan for organising the event. He called their leadership "inspiring" and described the state's initiative to promote yoga as "commendable.""Yoga is for everyone beyond boundaries, beyond backgrounds, beyond age or physical ability. It is a universal gift that unites humanity in health, harmony, and consciousness. Friends, I am truly delighted that we are gathered here in Visakhapatnam, a city that beautifully blends nature with progress. I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan for hosting such a wonderful event under your inspiring leadership. It is commendable that the state of Andhra Pradesh has taken this meaningful initiative to promote yoga," said PM Modi.

The Prime Minister also reflected on India's 2014 proposal at the United Nations to declare June 21 as International Yoga Day and how, in record time, over 170 countries supported the move. He said that yoga has since grown into a worldwide practice that symbolises peace, balance, and cooperation.This year's celebrations saw participation from lakhs of people across states.